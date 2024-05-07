Jewish advocates push to get anti-gassing bill passed

A group of Jewish advocates is pushing for lawmakers to get rid of nitrogen gas hypoxia as an execution method.

The group, Jews Against Gassing, met on the steps of the state Capitol on Monday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, to call on a House committee to schedule a hearing on a bill that would remove gassing from the list of execution methods allowed under state law.

Lawmakers just added the method, along with electrocution, earlier this year. The Jews Against Gassing Coalition opposes the method, noting similarities to methods used during the Holocaust.

The bill already passed the full Senate and is waiting on a hearing in the House Criminal Justice Committee.

The full House advanced a bill to require all schools and universities to report on diversity initiatives and spending. That proposal heads next to the Senate.