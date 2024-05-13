If You Can Keep It: The rising cost of running a campaign

We’re heading to Maryland. Well, talking about Maryland.

It’sone of three states holding primaries tomorrow, butit’sattractingoutsizednational attentionbecause oftheoutsizedamount ofmoney being spent.

Maryland’s Senate race is the third most expensive nationwide behind California and Texas.That’sthanks largely to the self-financed campaign of wealthy Democrat David Trone. Hecurrently serves in the House.

He’s part of a wave of self-funded candidates nationwide. That rise coincides with the ever-surging cost of funding a campaign.Political ad spending in the 2024 election cycle is expected to exceed $16 billion.

Have campaigns gotten too expensive? What reform would you like to see to howpoliticalcampaigns are funded?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5