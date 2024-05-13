© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Lawmakers have at least $87 million more to spend this year

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference, a committee that projects state income, increased the state’s general fund forecast for this year by nearly $197 million.

But lawmakers can only spend about $87 million without raising the spending limit, a constitutionally-imposed cap that dictates how much lawmakers can spend each year.

The money gives lawmakers in the Senate enough funding to backfill cuts to teacher stipends and early childhood education if they want. But it leaves little room for spending after that.

If lawmakers want to spend the full amount this year, they have to agree to bust the state’s spending cap, which requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Lawmakers have less than a month to pass a budget before the regular session ends on June 3.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info