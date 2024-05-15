© 2024 WWNO
Bills to give governor more control over appointments, protect IVF narrowly advance

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
The Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill that would give the governor more control over appointments to the Board of Ethics.

The governor is usually required to pick those appointees from a list submitted by Louisiana’s private colleges. This bill would remove that requirement. Lawmakers approved the bill in a narrow 7-6 vote. The proposal heads next to the House floor.

In a Senate committee, lawmakers advanced a bill to protect access to in vitro fertilization. They rejected an amendment that would have removed language from the bill describing an embryo as a biological human being.

The bill advanced with a 3-2 vote and heads next to the Senate floor.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

