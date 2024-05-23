© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

House approves immigration enforcement bill based on contested Texas law

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 23, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers in the House passed a bill that would make it a crime to be in Louisiana if a person entered the country illegally and allow state law enforcement to detain them. It carries penalties up to two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

It’s similar to a controversial Texas law that’s being challenged in court for undermining the federal government’s authority on immigration law.

The proposal also allows Louisiana to form a compact with Texas to secure the U.S. southern border.

Gov. Jeff Landry already approved sending Louisiana National Guard troops to Texas earlier this year to stop immigrants from crossing the border illegally.

House lawmakers passed the bill in a 74-23 vote. It heads back to the Senate for review of some changes before heading to Landry’s desk.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info