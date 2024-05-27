Some of Landry’s top priorities still need final approval as session nears end

Legislation to create education savings accounts, a bill calling for a constitutional convention and other significant items remain on the table with about one week left in the regular legislative session.

It’s likely some version of education savings accounts, which give parents tax dollars to spend on private education, will pass the full Legislature. But it appears less likely that lawmakers will approve a constitutional convention in time. Republican Gov. Jeff Landry supports both items.

A final state budget must also be passed before the session ends on June 3. Lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee just restored some funding for early childhood education and teacher stipends that were cut under the House proposal.

Lawmakers say they want to wrap the session early, ideally by May 31.