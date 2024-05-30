© 2024 WWNO
Lawmakers pass bill removing required lunch break for some teenage workers

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

A bill to get rid of a required 20-minute lunch break for teenage workers is headed to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk after lawmakers in the House approved the proposal.

Employers are currently required to give workers under the age of 18 a lunch break after five hours of work. If Landry signs the bill, that requirement would be removed for 16- and 17-year-old workers.

Several other major items are still awaiting approval with just a few days left in the regular session, including a bill to create education savings accounts, which give parents tax dollars to spend on private school. That bill is supported by Landry and expected to pass later this week.

The state budget is also expected to be debated later this week. Lawmakers have to pass a budget before the session ends on June 3, though they are hoping to wrap up sooner.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

