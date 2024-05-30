© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

The scene in the courtroom when Trump's verdict was announced

By Andrea Bernstein
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:49 PM CDT

The once and would-be president is now a convicted felon. Former President Trump has been convicted of of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrea Bernstein
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info