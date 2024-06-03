State budget passes with full funding for teacher stipends, less than expected for early education

Lawmakers are one step closer to wrapping up this year’s session after the House passed the bulk of a state budget with full funding for teacher stipends but less than expected for early childhood education.

The approved budget includes enough money to give all teachers a $2,000 stipend again this year. Lawmakers also restored some — but not all — of a $24 million cut to early childhood education that was made earlier in the session.

Lawmakers have not yet passed a judicial budget. It’s heading to a conference committee for lawmakers to reach a compromise on some provisions. The rest of the budget heads to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk, where he can use his line-item veto power to get rid of some items if he wants.

The session must end no later than 6 p.m. today.