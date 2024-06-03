© 2024 WWNO
State budget passes with full funding for teacher stipends, less than expected for early education

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published June 3, 2024 at 8:01 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers are one step closer to wrapping up this year’s session after the House passed the bulk of a state budget with full funding for teacher stipends but less than expected for early childhood education.

The approved budget includes enough money to give all teachers a $2,000 stipend again this year. Lawmakers also restored some — but not all — of a $24 million cut to early childhood education that was made earlier in the session.

Lawmakers have not yet passed a judicial budget. It’s heading to a conference committee for lawmakers to reach a compromise on some provisions. The rest of the budget heads to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk, where he can use his line-item veto power to get rid of some items if he wants.

The session must end no later than 6 p.m. today.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
