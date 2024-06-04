Lawmakers pass judicial budget and end session

Lawmakers in both chambers gave final approval to a judicial budget and brought this year’s session to a close just minutes before the 6 p.m. deadline. Under the final budget, judges — like teachers — will receive one-time stipends instead of a permanent pay raise.

A closely-watched bill calling for a constitutional convention did not pass this session, though it is possible lawmakers could call a convention at another time this year.

Some other major items passed include a bill creating education savings accounts, which give parents tax dollars to spend on private education, and a package of bills to deregulate the insurance industry, among several other important items.

Gov. Jeff Landry has already signed the insurance bills and is expected to sign the ESA bill. He has 20 days to sign or veto legislation.