The News Roundup - Domestic

Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Published June 6, 2024 at 2:42 PM CDT
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on an executive order limiting asylum in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC.
Polls suggest that Americans are largely in favor of immigration but have concerns. In light of that,President Biden issued an executive order on Tuesday that significantly restricts asylum at the U.S.- Mexico border.

On Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge who oversaw the criminal trial in New York to lift the gag order placed on him. The order prevents Trump from attacking witnesses, the jury, and others involved in the case.

Police in Southern California are building a case concerning Legos. According to the Los Angeles Times, two suspects have stolen merchandise from six Bricks & Minifigs stores from April to June.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

