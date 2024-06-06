The News Roundup - International

An Israeli strike in Gaza killed at least forty people when it hit a school-turned-shelter run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. Israel claimed that the school was being used as a Hamas compound, but did not provide evidence.

On Thursday, world leaders gathered in Normandy to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.In an address, President Biden thanked the veterans in attendance for their service.

In climate news, U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres wants to tax the profits of fossil fuel companies.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5