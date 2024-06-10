© 2024 WWNO
'Backspot,' queer romance, and the realities of cheer

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published June 10, 2024 at 7:50 AM CDT
The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform before the NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The teen cheerleading movie was a cliche of the early 2000s.The cheerleader trope was so familiar that it was lampooned in the satirical, “Not Another Teen Movie.” 

Fast forward two decades to 2024: high school cheer is back in a new film. 

“Backspot,” in theaters and streaming now, has all the competitive spirit, drama – and injury – you might expect.The movie also has queer romance, and two women of color as leads. 

We talk about the film.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick

