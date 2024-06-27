The News Roundup - International

Boliviafoils a military coup attempt. Army General Juan José Zúñiga is arrested hours after he led troops and tanks to storm the presidential palace in the capital, La Paz.

In Kenya,protests resumea day after President Ruto makes a dramatic U-turn and withdraws contentious tax hikes. On Tuesday,the Kenyan Parliament was partly set ablaze and close to two dozen people are reported killed across the country.

And Israel warns it can send Lebanon “back to the Stone Age” as the United Nations humanitarian affairs chief warns a conflict would be “potentially apocalyptic.”

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

