The Biden administration's plan for peace in Gaza

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahusaidIsrael is “advancing to the end of the phase of eliminating Hamas’ military capabilities in the Gaza Strip.”

The Biden administration presented new language last week for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamastobridge the gaps between them.

Biden is still pushing for a three-phase deal that would lead to the release of the remaining more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas andfor“sustainable calm.“

But Netanyahu has vacillated on his support of this deal recently – last week even discussing a partial deal on Israeli TV. We talk about the latest.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5