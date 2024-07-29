© 2024 WWNO
How locals tolerate tourists in America's best beach towns

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published July 29, 2024 at 7:59 AM CDT
Surfers David Grimes (L) and William Troy walk down the beach while mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Hatteras Island in Rodanthe, North Carolina.
We don’t need to tell you that we’re at summer’s peak – we’re sure you can feel it.The high temps may have you looking for the nearest refuge, whether it’s an AC unit, a very large fan, a large swath of shade, or the nearest body of water. 

For those who can manage it, that refuge may bethe beach. With sunscreen and hydration, of course.For people who live in a beach town, there are highs and lows.

It’sclearthe locals in America’s beach townshave some mixed feelings about the summertime and the extra company itbrings. We talk to somepeoplewho oversee the challengesof the summer season. 

