Southern Decadence to celebrate 52 years of LGBTQ pride in New Orleans

The annual Southern Decadence party began in the 1970s as a small, end-of-summer party between friends. But it’s since grown into one of the country’s largest LGBTQ celebrations with a showstopping parade the Sunday before Labor Day.

This year marks the event’s 52nd iteration. Organizers expect tens of thousands of tourists to flock to the many gay bars in the French Quarter and nearby neighborhoods beginning Thursday.

More than 250 events are advertised throughout the weekend on gaynola.com , the city’s central calendar for queer-friendly activities. Highlights include a performance by actor Billy Porter at Bourbon Pub, pop-up dance parties at the Joy Theater and The Fillmore and female-focused events Grrlspot and Her Haus.

Three volunteer grand marshals will oversee a large parade through the French Quarter on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. They include local performers Vanessa Carr Kennedy, Jeffrey Mayeaux and Paribe Meyer.

More than 1,800 people are expected to march in this year’s procession. This year’s theme is “Birds of a Feather.” But attendees will see a wide range of scantily-clad marchers and extravagant costumes, said Antoinette Reynolds, parade captain.

“It's a walk up parade,” she said. “If you show up an hour before the parade is about to roll, I’ll just throw you in there.”

Viewing is open to all, but Reynolds said the atmosphere is geared more towards adults.

“You should leave your kids at home for this one,” she said.

Here’s a map:

Google Maps This map shows the parade route for the 2024 Southern Decadence festival.

Expect streets and bars across the French Quarter to be busier than usual through Labor Day. LGBTQ spaces and clubs are going to be extra busy. Many also charge a cover due to the large volume of tourists.

1 of 4 — Southern Decadence Women Parade Walkers Courtney Finklestein (left) and Jamie Larson (right) of New Orleans both marched in the Southern Decadence walking parade in New Orleans’ French Quarter, Sept. 4, 2022. The parade was part of the annual LGBTQ festival held in the city over Labor Day weekend. Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom 2 of 4 — Southern Decadence Vaccination Anthony Reed (left) and Christopher Bowles (right) show off Band-Aids they received for their monkeypox vaccine jabs at the Southern Decadence Health Hub in Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans, Sept. 4, 2022. Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom 3 of 4 — Southern Decadence Men Shea Creel (left), Jae Hinton (center), and Darryn Johnson (right) stop for a photo in New Orleans’ French Quarter, Sept. 4, 2022. The trio from Lake Charles, Louisiana was excited to come to Southern Decadence and were happy to see positive messaging around monkeypox vaccinations. Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom 4 of 4 — Southern Decadence Parade Dog An unidentified man and his dog enjoy parades in New Orleans’ French Quarter at Southern Decadence, Sept. 4, 2022. Shalina Chatlani/Gulf States Newsroom

Here’s a list of the hot spots:

Allways Lounge and Cabaret

2240 St. Claude Avenue

What’s planned: The “Pearl of the Marigny” performance venue always has something interesting on stage. Throughout the weekend, it’s hosting a wide variety of queer performance art, drag shows and parties. It’s best to buy tickets ahead of time.

__

American Townhouse

1012 N. Rampart Street

What’s planned: Townhouse is known for its classy large backdoor patio and full dinner menu options. It’s located on the edge of the French Quarter.

__

Bourbon Pub Parade

801 Bourbon Street

What’s planned: This 24/7 bar on Bourbon Street is one of the hearts of Decadence events throughout the weekend. VIP all-weekend tickets are available for $115, with a performance by actor and singer Billy Porter on Sunday.

__

The Corner Pocket

940 St Louis Street

What’s planned: This divey gay pub is known for its scantily-clad male dancers on the bar. The Corner Pocket is selling a weekend VIP pass for $50, plus a Survivor’s Bar Crawl on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m.

__

The Country Club

634 Louisa Street

What’s planned: This spot in the Bywater is known for its well-attended drag brunches and top-notch community pool. Drag brunch reservations are available online.

__

The Crossing

439 Dauphine Street

What’s planned: Crossing is a neighborhood steampunk-themed video bar. It’s known as a local trivia hub and spot for Drag Race viewings. It also has a full food menu.

__

Good Friends Bar

740 Dauphine Street

What’s planned: Good Friends is known for more laid-back vibes about a block off of Bourbon Street. It’s a good place for a cocktail and to meet up off of the Bourbon Street busyness.

__

Golden Lantern Bar

1239 Royal Street

What’s planned: This bar normally has no cover and is one of the few LGBTQ bars located on Royal Street. It’s known for Bloody Marys and its jazz and burlesque shows.

__

Grand Pre’s

834 N Rampart Street

What’s planned: The self-proclaimed “LGBTQ Cheers of the French Quarter” is a friendly bar with cheaper-than-average prices. The spot on Rampart Street unveiled a renovated patio earlier this summer.

__

Mag’s 940 Bar

940 Elysian Fields Avenue

What’s planned: The bar is hosting the Jockstrap Olympics starring the Crescent City Rougaroux rugby team on Saturday. It’s normally known for daiquiris, drag shows and male dancers.

__

The Phoenix Bar

941 Elysian Fields Avenue

What’s planned: The Phoenix bills itself as the city’s only leather and bear bar. This year, the haunt is advertising a solo traveler’s mixer on Thursday night, as well as appearances by celebrity porn stars throughout the weekend.

__

Rawhide

740 Burgundy Street

What’s planned: Rawhide is known as a seedier dive-bar that serves up beers and cocktails. It has a large pool table and the owners will be selling a $20 Southern Decadance tank top this year.

__

Lafitte’s

901 Bourbon Street

What’s planned: Lafitte’s is the oldest continuously-operating gay bar in the United States. The spot is known for being a more casual hangout spot, and hosts an infamous Sunday night napkin toss that’s a New Orleans tradition.

—

Oz New Orleans

800 Bourbon Street

What’s planned: One of the city’s largest gay bars is selling weekend passes for $75. Multiple DJ’s will be spinning at non-stop dance parties throughout the weekend.

__

The Page

542 N. Rampart Street

What’s planned: The Page is a smaller dive bar located on Rampart Street. that’s easily spotted due to the large number of Pride flags hanging outside. It tends to get crowded later at night.

__

Vaughn’s Lounge

4229 Dauphine Street

What’s planned: This LGBTQ-friendly bar in the 9th Ward is one of the city’s oldest and is known for its live music selection.