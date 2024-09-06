© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

ANNA DELVEY DANCING WITH THE STARS

By Neda Ulaby
Published September 6, 2024 at 4:16 AM CDT

A quarter of a million people in the U.S. wear electronic ankle monitors, in lieu of prison time. One of them will be a contestant this month on the ABC reality show “Dancing with the Stars.”

Copyright 2024 NPR
Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info