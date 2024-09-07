The downfall of DEI
As racial justice protests grew following the killing of George Floyd, many companies publicly embraced diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring policies. Now many are backing away from those policies.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
As racial justice protests grew following the killing of George Floyd, many companies publicly embraced diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring policies. Now many are backing away from those policies.
Copyright 2024 NPR