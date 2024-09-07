© 2024 WWNO
The downfall of DEI

By Scott Detrow
Published September 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM CDT

As racial justice protests grew following the killing of George Floyd, many companies publicly embraced diversity, equity, and inclusion hiring policies. Now many are backing away from those policies.

