Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off in their first and maybe only debate. How'd they do?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:04 AM CDT
Workers complete preparations on the media filing center and spin room for the ABC News Presidential Debate between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Workers complete preparations on the media filing center and spin room for the ABC News Presidential Debate between Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trumptook to the debate stage in Philadelphialast night. It was the first debate between the two presidential candidates this election cycle and it could be the lastbefore November.

 And the stakes werehigh.According to the latest NPR-PBS Newshour-Marist poll,Harris leads Trump by one point among voters nationally.

And 30 percent of voters polled said the debate would decide which candidate they vote for.

We convene a panel of experts to talk about each candidate’s debate performance and what it all means for the election.

Arfie Ghedi

