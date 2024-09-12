© 2024 WWNO
Miranda Lambert on Texas, life on the road, and her legacy

WAMU 88.5 | By Barb Anguiano
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:54 AM CDT
Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Miranda Lambert’s been a mainstay in the Country Music scene for more than 20 years.In that time, she’s written albums,traveled across the world, got married, andcemented herself as one of contemporary country’s greats.

She’s got the hardware to prove it, including Grammys, Country Music Association awards, and Academy of Country Music awards just to name a few.

The one thing she hasn’t done? Change who she is.

Now, she’s ready to release her tenth studio album, “Postcards From Texas.” Recorded and produced in Austin, Lambert says the album is as Texas as it gets.

We sit down with Lambert to talk about the new album, her love of the Lone Star State, and how she’s adapting to life on the road.

Barb Anguiano

