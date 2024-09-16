LDR offers more tax relief to Louisianans after Francine

More relief is coming for Louisiana taxpayers who were affected by Hurricane Francine.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that certain return and payment deadlines for state taxes have been extended.

Taxpayers won't have to request these extensions. They'll automatically apply to anyone who resides or runs a business located in the designated disaster area, which includes all 64 Louisiana parishes. The extensions do not apply for any return or tax that was due before Sept. 11.

The following returns and payments are eligible for extensions:

If your home or business is outside the covered disaster area, but you were still affected by Francine, you may still be eligible for interest and penalty relief. For more information, contact the Louisiana Department of Revenue at 1-855-307-3893 or visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/HurricaneFrancine.