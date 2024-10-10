How the internet, social media, and podcasts are playing roles in the 2024 election
From Vice President Kamala Harris’s viral campaign moments to former President Donald Trump’s appearances on popular podcasts, this election has served up a different flavor of how the internet can shake up an election.
But how powerful can the tides of the internet really be for a presidential candidate? We talk about the power of social media and influencers have in this election season.
We also sit down with Gen Z voters to hear what issues matter most to them, their thoughts on misinformation, and more.
Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5