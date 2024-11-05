Fast facts: 2024 election edition

© 2024 WWNO
By Jeongyoon Han
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:24 PM CST
Left: Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Harris speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 12. Right: Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally at Santander Arena on Monday in Reading, Pa.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP; Evan Vucci/AP
Here are some fast facts about the 2024 election:

  • If Donald Trump wins the presidency again, he will be the same age, 78, as Joe Biden was when he was inaugurated in 2021. Ronald Reagan took office at 69 and left at 77.
  • If Kamala Harris wins, she would be only the second vice president in modern history (George H.W. Bush being the other) to successfully become president immediately after his or her predecessor's administration.
  • Almost $1 billion was spent in political ads over the last week alone in an election cycle that has seen record ad spending.
  • Ten abortion-related ballot measures will be voted on, including in Nevada, Arizona, Florida and Montana. Nebraska has competing measures on the ballot, one that would expand abortion rights and another that would curtail them.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Jeongyoon Han
