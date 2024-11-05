Harris won't speak at her results watch party, campaign official says

Harris will not speak at a results watch party at Howard University tonight, campaign official Cedric Richmond said.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won't hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow,” he said.

As NPR has reported, the mood at the D.C. watch party shifted from celebratory to "intense focus" as results started rolling in.



