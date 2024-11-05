© 2024 WWNO
The first calls are in: Trump wins Kentucky and Indiana, Harris wins Vermont

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 5, 2024 at 6:11 PM CST

The AP has called Kentucky and Indiana for Trump and Vermont for Harris, minutes after polls closed in the first batch of states.
As of 7 p.m. ET, Trump has 19 electoral votes and Harris has three. A candidate needs 270 to win the presidency.

These are the polls that closed at 7 p.m ET:

  • Georgia
  • Indiana (Central Time)
  • Kentucky (Central Time)
  • South Carolina
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Florida (Eastern Time)
  • Alabama (Eastern Time)
  • New Hampshire (Some polling locations)

Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
