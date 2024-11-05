Where states stand as of 11 p.m. ET

Polls closed in California and Washington and the rest of Idaho and Oregon at 11 p.m. ET.

At poll close time, the Associated Press called Washington and California for Harris. California is Harris’ home state and she previously served as its attorney general and U.S. senator prior to becoming vice president.

Harris also won one of Maine’s electoral votes.

Trump won the state of Idaho, adding to Kansas and Iowa, states he won in the last hour, according to race calls by the Associated Press.

That brings the electoral tally to 214 for Trump and 179 for Harris. A candidate needs 270 to win.

Harris is still favored to win the electoral votes in six of the remaining states, which includes Maine’s statewide votes, for a total of 42 likely votes.

Meanwhile, Trump is only expected to pick up one electoral vote, before key swing states report and that is in Maine’s 2nd congressional district.

This would bring Harris' total to 221 to Trump's 215 if she wins everywhere she is still favored.

