Winter storms hit parts of the Mountain states on Election Day

While most of the U.S. is expecting clear skies and warm weather on Election Day — including many swing states — the same can’t be said for the Mountains states.

Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado are forecast to see some snow, as are parts of Washington and Oregon. A cold air mass in the Mountain states will also cause temperatures to drop into the single digits on Tuesday night.

Montana, in particular, is expected to receive several inches of snow — over 10 inches in higher terrain — along with strong winds. That combination will make it difficult for drivers to see the roads and could lead to power outages. The National Weather Service said snowfall is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

Still, polls across Big Sky Country opened at 7 a.m. MST. The major race there is for a Senate seat between Democratic incumbent Jon Tester and Republican challenger Tim Sheehy. The race could help decide which party will control the U.S. Senate.

As of Monday night, over 423,000 voters have already turned in their ballots — representing just over 50% of all registered voters in the state.

