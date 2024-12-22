© 2024 WWNO
Hezbollah contends with rising resentment in Lebanon

By Emily Feng
Published December 22, 2024 at 7:02 AM CST

After signing a sweeping ceasefire with Israel, the Lebanon-based paramilitary organization and political party is falling out of favor with some of its most ardent supporters.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
