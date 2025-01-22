© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

List: Some schools closed through Thursday due to winter storm

LSU law professor removed from classes amid investigation into alleged political comments

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge
Published January 22, 2025 at 10:59 AM CST
A car passes in front of the LSU Law Center on Monday, March 20, 2023, on Highland Road in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
/
Louisiana Illuminator
A car passes in front of the LSU Law Center on Monday, March 20, 2023, on Highland Road in Baton Rouge, La.

An LSU law school professor has been removed from teaching classes for reportedly making political comments in the classroom, his attorney says.

LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center Dean Alena Allen told students in an online meeting Tuesday that tenured law professor Ken Levy is being replaced pending an investigation.

Baton Rouge attorney Jill Craft, who is representing Levy, said he intends to fight the reprimand.

“We cannot live and exist in a country where people are punished because of their opinions, their thoughts and their words,” Craft said. “This is particularly true in the area of academic freedom. If we take that away, it takes away the cornerstone of this democracy. And then we don’t have one anymore.”

LSU spokesman Todd Woodward confirmed Levy is not currently teaching but declined to comment further on university personnel issues.

Allen has not yet responded to a request for comment.

LSU’s Memorial Tower on Monday, March 20, 2023, on Tower Drive in Baton Rouge.
Education
Louisiana colleges and universities spend minimally on DEI, new reports show
Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
Last year, Louisiana lawmakers asked every Louisiana public school to submit a report on their spending related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Based on an Illuminator review of their submissions, there has been minimal spending on these programs.

One of Levy’s students, Kristen Graham-Winkles, was in the meeting where Allen told students about the professor’s removal. She said the dean referred to an “ongoing investigation” of Levy, whose main areas of expertise are criminal and constitutional law,

Levy has not shied away from sharing his thoughts on politics and has openly criticized Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Graham-Winkles said, adding that the professor is very well-liked and that students were upset to learn he is being punished.

“He just kind of fosters communicating … even the people who I know voted for Trump, a lot of them were like, ‘No, no, no. We love this guy.’ So we want to know who reported it and what they said because it’s probably not true.”

The investigation into Levy comes less than three months after Landry openly called for LSU Law professor Nick Bryner to be punished for criticizing President Donald Trump in the classroom the day after he was re-elected. Bryner is still employed by the university.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Education Louisiana NewsLSUBaton RougeHigher Education

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info