Gov. Jeff Landry appointed to president’s Council of Governors

President Donald Trump has picked Louisiana’s Jeff Landry as one of 10 state leaders on his Council of Governors, the White House announced Thursday.

The bipartisan group, established in 2008, strives to form stronger state-federal partnerships for national security, disaster response and military coordination issues.

Govs. Josh Stein, D-North Carolina, and Glenn Youngkin, R-Virginia, were named co-chairs of the council.

In addition to Landry, the council’s other members: are: Ron DeSantis, R-Florida; Kathy Hochul, D-New York; Brian Kemp, R-Georgia; Henry McMaster, R-South Carolina; Wes Moore, D-Maryland; Josh Shapiro, D-Pennsylvania; and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan.

“Honored to be appointed by Donald J. Trump to the bipartisan Council of Governors,” Landry said in a Facebook post Thursday. “Louisiana is at the forefront — driving efforts to strengthen our national security, disaster response, and military coordination. I’m ready to work alongside fellow leaders to Make America Great Again!"