R&B singer Angie Stone has died at age 63

Published March 3, 2025 at 3:25 AM CST

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone died Saturday in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone was an important voice in the Neo Soul movement and a hip-hop pioneer. She was 63.

