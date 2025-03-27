© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Tariffs hurt small newspapers

By Dan Boyce
Published March 27, 2025 at 4:27 PM CDT

A newspaper on the rural Colorado-New Mexico state line says new tariffs on Canadian newsprint could be the straw that breaks their back financially. Many newspapers are barely hanging on.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Dan Boyce

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info