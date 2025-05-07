Capitol Access Minute: Louisiana bill criminalizing kratom advances

SB 154 , a bill that would criminalize the possession and distribution of kratom, passed the Senate and now heads to a House committee. Kratom is a supplement sold as an energy booster, pain reliever and remedy for opioid withdrawal.

The House Ways and Means Committee advanced HB 271 , which would raise the homestead exemption to $12,500. Rep. Matthew Williard (D-New Orleans) says with the high cost of insurance and property tax increases, he wants to help struggling homeowners as much as possible.

SB 196 would criminalize homelessness. The bill was initially scheduled for debate in the full Senate Tuesday, but that was pushed back to Wednesday.

And with a 39-0 vote, the Senate passed SB 14 , which would ban foods with certain dyes and preservatives from schools that receive state funding. The bill now heads to a House committee.

