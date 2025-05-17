© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

I'm With Her discuss their new album 'Wild and Clear and Blue'

By Scott Simon
Published May 17, 2025 at 7:47 AM CDT

I'm With Her's new album is all about the music that members Aoife O'Donovan, Sara Watkins, and Sarah Jarosz grew up on. Their new album is "Wild and Clear and Blue."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info