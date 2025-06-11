© 2025 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Lawmakers still debating state budget; Senate won't vote on ethics and anti-DEI bills

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:48 AM CDT
Lawmakers are still debating several bills before the 2025 legislative session concludes on Thursday, June 12.
Brooke Thorington
/
WRKF
Louisiana lawmakers are still debating several bills before the legislative session concludes on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

HB 1, the state’s budget plan, and several companion bills are in conference while lawmakers try to work out their differences and reach agreements on the legislation. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the remaining bills Wednesday afternoon, before the session concludes on Thursday. .

A bill that would end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses at Louisiana colleges and universities will not be voted on in the Senate. In an interview with the Louisiana Illuminator, Senate President Cam Henry said they didn’t know what committee to refer it to. House lawmakers narrowly passed Baton Rouge Rep. Emily Chenevert’s bill, HB 685. It originally just prohibited DEI practices at state agencies, but the bill was amended to prohibit schools from requiring certain race and gender-based courses.

And legislation that would have eliminated confidentiality for people who file ethics complaints failed to meet the Senate voting a deadline. The Ethics Board urged lawmakers to vote against HB 160, stating it would have a chilling effect on the public’s willingness to provide the board with information.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.

Tags
Louisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info