Lawmakers still debating state budget; Senate won't vote on ethics and anti-DEI bills

HB 1 , the state’s budget plan, and several companion bills are in conference while lawmakers try to work out their differences and reach agreements on the legislation. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the remaining bills Wednesday afternoon, before the session concludes on Thursday. .

A bill that would end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) courses at Louisiana colleges and universities will not be voted on in the Senate. In an interview with the Louisiana Illuminator, Senate President Cam Henry said they didn’t know what committee to refer it to. House lawmakers narrowly passed Baton Rouge Rep. Emily Chenevert’s bill, HB 685 . It originally just prohibited DEI practices at state agencies, but the bill was amended to prohibit schools from requiring certain race and gender-based courses.

And legislation that would have eliminated confidentiality for people who file ethics complaints failed to meet the Senate voting a deadline. The Ethics Board urged lawmakers to vote against HB 160 , stating it would have a chilling effect on the public’s willingness to provide the board with information.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.