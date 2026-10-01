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Studying this super El Niño could save lives. NOAA is scaling back research

NPR | By Lauren Sommer,
A Martínez
Published October 1, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

A record-breaking El Nino is set to peak in a few months, but climate scientists say a key chance to study it is being missed. During the last strong El Nino, NOAA launched a comprehensive campaign to measure and observe it in the Pacific Ocean. The data improves forecasts for extreme weather, helping communities prepare for flooding. This El Nino, NOAA says it won't be able to do the same. NOAA's research capacity has been under fire. The Trump administration is proposing to eliminate the agency's research division and as a whole, the agency has lost more than 2,000 staff.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Sommer
Lauren Sommer covers climate change for NPR's Climate Desk.
See stories by Lauren Sommer
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.

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