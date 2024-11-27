Black Friday shopping hours and deals in New Orleans
The holiday shopping season is set to kick off this week with Black Friday, and New Orleans will be overflowing with shopping options, from the historic French Quarter to Magazine Street.
Whether you're looking for a stylish new jacket or need a gift for that special someone in your life, it won't be hard to find deals.
A number of stores will change their hours on Friday to offer shoppers some early bird discounts.
Here's what stores around New Orleans will have to offer on Black Friday.
Location: 333 Canal Street
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Special Deals:
- Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off key styles from Ferragamo, Alexandre Birman, and Ralph Lauren
Multiple locations
Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Special deals:
- Up to 40% off select appliances
- Up to 40% off select tools and accessories
- Up to 40% off select vanities + free delivery
- Discounts on holiday decor
Location: 310 Town Center Parkway, Slidell or 6103 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington
Hours: 5 a.m. to midnight
Special deals:
- Up to 50% off toys
- Up to 50% off kitchen appliances
- Up to 50% off activewear
- Up to 40% off holiday decor and more
Location: 8811 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Special deals: Find details on the dealership's Black Friday deals here.
Multiple locations
Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday
Special deals:
- Up to 40% off select appliances
- Up to 30% off select tools and accessories
- Discounts on smart home devices, holiday decor and home improvement essentials
Location: Magazine Street
Hours: Hours may vary depending on the store
Special deals:
- Art & Eyes: 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% OFF all frames on floor, from Black Friday through Christmas Eve
- NOLA Boards: 35-40% off all Boards, plus buy 2 get 1 spices
Location: 500 Port of New Orleans Place
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Special deals:
- Coach: 25% off handbags
Location: 4103 Williams Boulevard, KennerHours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Special deals:
- Up to 75% the entire store
- 1ct Diamond tennis bracelets for $799
- 1ct Diamond earrings for $599
- Diamond pendant for only $49
Location: 2381 St. Claude Avenue
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Special deals:
- $5 mimosas and $5 bloody mary's all day Friday
Locations in Metairie, Harvey and Kenner
Hours: Most Target stores open early at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The retailer will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Nov. 30 through Dec. 23.
Special deals:
- Up to 50% off top tech
- Up to 50% off video games, plus more console and accessories deals
- Up to 35% off TVs, soundbars and streaming devices
- Save up to $200 on select Apple devices
Multiple locations
Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday
Special deals:
- 50% off Walmart+ memberships
- Big discounts on tech, appliances, toys, skin care and more