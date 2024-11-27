© 2024 WWNO
Black Friday shopping hours and deals in New Orleans

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published November 27, 2024 at 6:10 AM CST
A number of New Orleans stores are offering deals for Black Friday.

The holiday shopping season is set to kick off this week with Black Friday, and New Orleans will be overflowing with shopping options, from the historic French Quarter to Magazine Street.

Whether you're looking for a stylish new jacket or need a gift for that special someone in your life, it won't be hard to find deals.

A number of stores will change their hours on Friday to offer shoppers some early bird discounts.

Here's what stores around New Orleans will have to offer on Black Friday.

Canal Place Shopping Center

Location: 333 Canal Street

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special Deals:

  • Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off key styles from Ferragamo, Alexandre Birman, and Ralph Lauren

Home Depot 

Multiple locations

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special deals: 

  • Up to 40% off select appliances
  • Up to 40% off select tools and accessories
  • Up to 40% off select vanities + free delivery
  • Discounts on holiday decor

Kohl's

Location: 310 Town Center Parkway, Slidell or 6103 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington

Hours: 5 a.m. to midnight

Special deals:  

  • Up to 50% off toys 
  • Up to 50% off kitchen appliances
  • Up to 50% off activewear
  • Up to 40% off holiday decor and more 

Lexus of New Orleans

Location:  8811 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special deals:  Find details on the dealership's Black Friday deals here. 

Lowe's

Multiple locations 

Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday

Special deals: 

  • Up to 40% off select appliances
  • Up to 30% off select tools and accessories
  • Discounts on smart home devices, holiday decor and home improvement essentials

Magazine Street Boutiques

Location: Magazine Street

Hours: Hours may vary depending on the store

Special deals: 

  • Art & Eyes: 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% OFF all frames on floor, from Black Friday through Christmas Eve 
  • NOLA Boards: 35-40% off all Boards, plus buy 2 get 1 spices

Riverwalk Outlets

Location: 500 Port of New Orleans Place

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special deals: 

  • Coach: 25% off handbags 

Ron's Jeweler 

Location: 4103 Williams Boulevard, KennerHours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special deals: 

  • Up to 75% the entire store
  • 1ct Diamond tennis bracelets for $799 
  • 1ct Diamond earrings for $599
  • Diamond pendant for only $49 

St. Roch Market

Location: 2381 St. Claude Avenue

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special deals: 

  • $5 mimosas and $5 bloody mary's all day Friday 

Target

Locations in Metairie, Harvey and Kenner 

Hours: Most Target stores open early at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The retailer will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Nov. 30 through Dec. 23.

Special deals: 

  • Up to 50% off top tech
  • Up to 50% off video games, plus more console and accessories deals
  • Up to 35% off TVs, soundbars and streaming devices
  • Save up to $200 on select Apple devices 

Walmart

Multiple locations 

Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Special deals: 
