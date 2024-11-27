Black Friday shopping hours and deals in New Orleans

The holiday shopping season is set to kick off this week with Black Friday, and New Orleans will be overflowing with shopping options, from the historic French Quarter to Magazine Street.

Whether you're looking for a stylish new jacket or need a gift for that special someone in your life, it won't be hard to find deals.

A number of stores will change their hours on Friday to offer shoppers some early bird discounts.

Here's what stores around New Orleans will have to offer on Black Friday.

Canal Place Shopping Center

Location: 333 Canal Street

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special Deals:

Saks Fifth Avenue: Up to 50% off key styles from Ferragamo, Alexandre Birman, and Ralph Lauren



Home Depot

Multiple locations

Hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special deals:

Up to 40% off select appliances

Up to 40% off select tools and accessories

Up to 40% off select vanities + free delivery

Discounts on holiday decor

Kohl's

Location: 310 Town Center Parkway, Slidell or 6103 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington

Hours: 5 a.m. to midnight

Special deals:

Up to 50% off toys

Up to 50% off kitchen appliances

Up to 50% off activewear

Up to 40% off holiday decor and more

Lexus of New Orleans

Location: 8811 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie

Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special deals: Find details on the dealership's Black Friday deals here.

Lowe's

Multiple locations

Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. Friday

Special deals:

Up to 40% off select appliances

Up to 30% off select tools and accessories

Discounts on smart home devices, holiday decor and home improvement essentials

Magazine Street Boutiques

Location: Magazine Street

Hours: Hours may vary depending on the store

Special deals:

Art & Eyes: 20%, 30%, 40%, 50% OFF all frames on floor, from Black Friday through Christmas Eve

20%, 30%, 40%, 50% OFF all frames on floor, from Black Friday through Christmas Eve NOLA Boards: 35-40% off all Boards, plus buy 2 get 1 spices

Riverwalk Outlets

Location: 500 Port of New Orleans Place

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Special deals:

Coach: 25% off handbags

Ron's Jeweler

Location: 4103 Williams Boulevard, KennerHours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Special deals:

Up to 75% the entire store

1ct Diamond tennis bracelets for $799

1ct Diamond earrings for $599

Diamond pendant for only $49

St. Roch Market

Location: 2381 St. Claude Avenue

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Special deals:

$5 mimosas and $5 bloody mary's all day Friday

Target

Locations in Metairie, Harvey and Kenner

Hours: Most Target stores open early at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. The retailer will be open 7 a.m. to midnight Nov. 30 through Dec. 23.

Special deals:

Up to 50% off top tech

Up to 50% off video games, plus more console and accessories deals

Up to 35% off TVs, soundbars and streaming devices

Save up to $200 on select Apple devices

Walmart

Multiple locations

Hours: Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Special deals: