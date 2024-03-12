Capitol Access

-
Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, reiterated a desire to leave Baton Rouge by June 3, meaning lawmakers would have a tight timeline to rewrite the state constitution if they vote for a convention.
Public schools in Louisiana could soon be required to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom under a new bill. The proposal passed the House Education Committee on Thursday.
A bill that would require public schools to provide free menstrual products — if the state appropriates the money — is working its way through the Legislature.
Businesses in Louisiana could soon receive a tax rebate for hiring young people during the summer after a bill to incentivize youth employment cleared its first hurdle in the Legislature.
One outside estimate puts the program’s eventual cost at more than $500 million a year. The state’s own assessment of the minimum cost is about half of that.
State lawmakers will consider dozens of policies this week, including a bill that would require the Ten Commandments be displayed in every classroom.
Rep. Beau Beaullieu, a Republican from New Iberia, filed a bill calling for a constitutional convention starting in May.
Two bills that target school vaccine requirements advanced from the House Education Committee on Wednesday. Both passed last year, but were vetoed by then Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.
A bill that would allow state law enforcement officials to arrest people in Louisiana on suspicion of being in the country illegally passed a Senate committee on Tuesday.
Lawmakers on the House Commerce Committee voted 16-2 against a bill that would have established gold and silver as currency in Louisiana.
Lawmakers in the House passed a bill to allow motorcyclists to ride without helmets, provided they are at least 21 years old and have health insurance.
The bill passed pretty easily through a House committee earlier this week. Then, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry came out against it, saying it was anti-business.