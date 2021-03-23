About This Section

New Orleans Public Radio’s Coastal Desk covers all things related to climate and the environment. That means stories about land loss and efforts to restore a changing environment. It means coverage of the seafood industry and efforts to maintain levees in places prone to storm surge. It means stories about the oil and gas industry and the communities pushing back against development. And with sea levels rising and extreme weather happening more often, the coastal desk brings you the latest news and science about climate change.



Support for the Coastal Desk comes from the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the Meraux Foundation, the Walton Family Foundation, and our members.



