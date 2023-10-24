As salt water threat recedes for most, residents downriver feel forgotten

For more than three months, residents in south Plaquemines Parish didn’t have safe drinking water. The cause? Intruding salt water from the Gulf of Mexico caused by two years of back-to-back drought.

Approaching salt water spurred immediate precautions to protect drinking water in parishes further up the river, where the wedge is no longer a threat.

Meanwhile in Plaquemines, the only parish still impacted, the Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker found residents feel forgotten.

“We're neglected. I mean bar none,” said Jaime Taylor, who lives in Boothville. “It's just that simple.”

