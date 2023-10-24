© 2023 WWNO
As salt water threat recedes for most, residents downriver feel forgotten

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Halle Parker
Published October 24, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT
A water tower in Boothville, in Plaquemines Parish, where residents didn't have safe drinking water for more than three months due to saltwater intrusion.
Halle Parker
/
WWNO
A water tower in Boothville, in Plaquemines Parish, where residents didn't have safe drinking water for more than three months due to saltwater intrusion.

For more than three months, residents in south Plaquemines Parish didn’t have safe drinking water. The cause? Intruding salt water from the Gulf of Mexico caused by two years of back-to-back drought.

Approaching salt water spurred immediate precautions to protect drinking water in parishes further up the river, where the wedge is no longer a threat.

Meanwhile in Plaquemines, the only parish still impacted, the Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker found residents feel forgotten.

“We're neglected. I mean bar none,” said Jaime Taylor, who lives in Boothville. “It's just that simple.”

Background reading:

Coastal Desk Louisiana NewsSaltwater IntrusionPlaquemines ParishMississippi RiverSaltwater Wedge
Halle Parker
Halle Parker reports on the environment for WWNO's Coastal Desk.
