Contest Rules

[2024 SPRING MEMBER FEST GIVEAWAYS: 3 prizes, 1 winner/giveaway; 1 pair of Jazz Fest tickets to FIRST WEEKEND; 1 pair of VIP tickets to Bayou Boogaloo; 1 bicycle from Bicycle Michaels, FMV TBD]



Contest begins at 12:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 and ends at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024. There is a limit of one entry per person, address, e-mail address or household, regardless of method of entry. Only one entry will be valid. No responsibility is assumed by WWNO for lost, late, damaged, incomplete, stolen or for human error or any computer, online, telephone, or technical malfunctions that may occur. All entries become the property of WWNO and will not be returned. The name of the winner may be posted at WWNO.org. No pledge is necessary to enter. A pledge will not improve your chance of winning.



Winner Selection/Deadline Dates



One winner and two alternates will be selected in a random drawing on Thursday, March 28 1, 2024 from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be notified by email. 3 separate prize(s) include only the following: 2 tickets to the 1st weekend of the 2024 Jazz and Heritage Festival; 2 VIP tickets to Bayou Boogaloo; 1 bicycle from Bicycle Michaels. The maximum Fair Market Value of the prizes are $170, $250, and $TBD respectively.



Eligibility



Winner must be 21 years old. Employees of WWNO and their immediate family members are not eligible. A person may win only one WWNO prize per calendar quarter.



General Conditions



By entering the sweepstakes, entrants agree to be bound by the terms of the contest. By giving WWNO your email address, you are giving us permission to email you with other WWNO information. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. All federal and state taxes on the prize are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value.



Notification



Return of any prize/prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner. Winner will be asked to respond within 48 hours of notification or forfeit the prize to an alternate. Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for WWNO to use winner's name for promotional purposes without additional compensation unless prohibited by law. By entering, participants release and hold harmless WWNO from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize won. Contest void where prohibited by law. The maximum fair market value of the prizes are $170, $250, and $TBD respectively.





