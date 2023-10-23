New Orleans schools delay, cancel classes due to smoke and fog

Many New Orleans schools will start late on Tuesday, and a few will close completely, as smoke and fog are expected to make driving hazardous for a second morning.

Dense fog and smoke from two marsh fires combined early Monday, creating a dangerous “super fog” that reduced visibility to near-zero. Seven people were killed and dozens more injured in multiple multi-car crashes on Interstate 55, officials said.

The interstate was eventually closed in both directions and remains shut down while authorities clear debris, search for bodies and check for possible structural issues caused by at least two 18-wheelers that caught fire.

Taslin Alfonzo, a spokesperson for NOLA Public Schools, said in a statement that school networks have made individual decisions on whether to cancel, delay classes or proceed as usual.

The city’s all-charter system isn’t zoned by neighborhood, so children can attend any school, regardless of where they live and some travel long distances.

The district recommends that all outdoor after-school activities be closely monitored for the next few days due to air quality concerns, Alfonzo wrote.

Closures and delays for Tuesday