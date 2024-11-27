Which Thanksgiving foods can I feed my dog?

For many of us, dogs are part of the family. So, when the family gathers around the table for Thanksgiving, it only makes sense to include our furry friends in the festivities.

As the smells of turkey, bread and stuffing fills the air, you might find Fido under the table, patiently waiting for scraps. While you could be tempted to sneak them food, don’t succumb to those puppy dog eyes. Certain foods can be harmful to pets.

Here’s a list of foods you can share with your dog and what they should avoid, according to the American Kennel Club .

Safe for dogs:

Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)

Sweet Potatoes

Potatoes

Apples

Green Beans (raw)

Plain peas

Pumpkin (must be pure. Not pre-spiced or sugary)

Unsafe for dogs: