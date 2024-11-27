© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Which Thanksgiving foods can I feed my dog?

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST
Certain Thanksgiving foods can be harmful to pets, according to the American Kennel Club.
Kaboompics.com/Pexels
/
Canva
Certain Thanksgiving foods can be harmful to pets, according to the American Kennel Club.

For many of us, dogs are part of the family. So, when the family gathers around the table for Thanksgiving, it only makes sense to include our furry friends in the festivities.

As the smells of turkey, bread and stuffing fills the air, you might find Fido under the table, patiently waiting for scraps. While you could be tempted to sneak them food, don’t succumb to those puppy dog eyes. Certain foods can be harmful to pets.

Here’s a list of foods you can share with your dog and what they should avoid, according to the American Kennel Club.

Safe for dogs:

  • Turkey meat (no bones, no skin)
  • Sweet Potatoes
  • Potatoes
  • Apples
  • Green Beans (raw)
  • Plain peas
  • Pumpkin (must be pure. Not pre-spiced or sugary)

Unsafe for dogs:
Tags
Food Louisiana NewsLouisianapetsthanksgivingThanksgiving Dayanimalsfoodholidayholidays
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info