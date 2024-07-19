New Orleans mayor's former bodyguard indicted by federal grand jury

Jeffrey Vappie, a former New Orleans police officer and bodyguard for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, was indicted on federal charges Friday following an investigation into his alleged affair with the mayor.

A federal grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against Vappie that includes seven counts of wire fraud and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

Prosecutors allege Vappie committed the crimes as he and the mayor tried to cover up their extramarital affair, which began in November 2021. Mayor Cantrell’s office declined to comment on the indictment.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and out of respect for the integrity of the process, we will withhold any comments at this time,” said Leatrice Dupré, the mayor’s press secretary. NOPD said in a statement it was cooperating with the federal investigation.

According to court documents, Vappie and Cantrell used encrypted messaging software to send each other romantic texts and photos.

Vappie is also accused of submitting false timecards to the New Orleans Police Department that showed he was on duty when he and the mayor were dining out, traveling and spending time in her apartment.

Vappie maintained that their relationship was purely professional, and continued working on the mayor’s security detail until April. He retired in June amid an investigation into his alleged misconduct, WDSU reported.

Cantrell has denied having a romantic relationship with Vappie.

The indictment claims Vappie made efforts to shape the outcome of the probe by trying to influence former interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork into exonerating him.

He was interviewed by FBI agents at his home on July 14. During the interview, he allegedly lied about his actions, saying he never had a physical or romantic relationship with the mayor, and made several other false statements.

Vappie faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, and up to five years in prison for the false statement count.

It’s unclear what legal trouble awaits the mayor. A separate federal investigation into Cantrell is underway, according to WDSU and other local media.