Saltwater wedge updates: Wedge slows; pipeline progress

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made its first delivery of fresh water by barge to Plaquemines Parish on Sunday, bringing half a million gallons to Port Sulphur’s treatment facility.

About 2,000 residents living in the southern end of Plaquemines went without fresh drinking water for months when the saltwater wedge reached the area in late June. The water was 6.5 times saltier than the Environment Protection Agency deems healthy.

The parish had distributed 1.5 million gallons of packaged water locally by mid-September.

Water delivered Sunday was collected upriver, deep in the water column where there tends to be less contamination from runoff than near the surface. The fresh water will be used to dilute the water already being pumped and treated at the facility as needed.

The Corps plans to barge more water to Port Sulphur and another facility in Pointe à la Hache and expand deliveries to additional locations as more communities are impacted by the saltwater wedge.

The plan — which we detail in our guide — is to dock giant barges alongside each water treatment facility to serve as reservoirs that can then be replenished by dozens of other barges.

But the approach won’t work for larger parishes, since they need a lot more water. Officials in Orleans and Jefferson plan to build pipelines to carry water from an area north of Kenner to treatment plants on both the east and west banks.

In New Orleans, a pipeline designed by the Sewerage and Water Board would deliver water to the Carrollton water treatment plant, which provides 141 million gallons of water to the city each day. The cost to build the pipeline could range from $100 million to $250 million, according to the city’s homeland security chief Collin Arnold. They’re aiming to complete it within a month — just in time for the estimated arrival of the wedge.

Jefferson Parish, meanwhile, is planning its own line, using flexible pipes to carry water 10 and 15 miles downstream to the parish’s two plants. Mark Drews, the parish’s director of public works, said Friday that they hope to start construction this week.