LIVE UPDATES
Francine live updates: Hurricane warning issued ahead of storm
Tropical Storm Francine formed in the Gulf of Mexico Monday and is headed toward Louisiana, where it’s expected to make landfall as a hurricane.
Hurricane, tropical storm, flood and storm surge watches are in effect for parts of Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines as the system moves near the western Gulf.
View the latest forecast and track and use this guide to help you and your family prepare.
Here are the latest updates on the storm.
Louisiana coast under hurricane warning
Additional storm watches and warnings were issued Monday for areas along the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines as Francine moves along the western Gulf of Mexico.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, a storm surge warning is in effect for:
- High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana
- Vermilion Bay
A hurricane warning is in effect for:
- The Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Morgan City
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
- Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border
- Lake Maurepas
- Lake Pontchartrain
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
- The Louisiana coast from Morgan City eastward to Grand Isle
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
- Morgan City to Grand Isle
- High Island to Sabine Pass
A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
- Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande
- Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas
- East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River,
including metropolitan New Orleans
- Lake Pontchartrain
- Lake Maurepas
More school closings
Lafayette Parish Schools will dismiss classes at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and cancel all afternoon activities. The schools will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday as officials assess any potential damage to the campuses, the district said in a press release.
Cabrini High School in New Orleans will dismiss classes early on Tuesday. The school will be closed on Wednesday. All after-school activities scheduled on those days have been canceled, the school said.
St. Martin Parish Schools will dismiss students at noon on Tuesday, and cancel all afternoon activities. Schools will stay closed on Wednesday. The district said it was monitoring the situation to determine whether classes will resume on Thursday.
Vermilion Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. The district is monitoring the storm’s path to make a decision about resuming classes on Thursday.
Plaquemines Parish Schools will dismiss most students early on Tuesday. Students in the Belle Chasse area will be dismissed at normal times. All schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday.
Grand Isle School also canceled classes on Tuesday.
Grand Isle calls for voluntary evacuation
Mayor David Camardelle called for a voluntary evacuation as of 11 a.m. on Monday. A mandatory evacuation was issued for campers/rv's, cargo and boat trailers.
Grand Isle school is also canceled on Tuesday.
Southeast Louisiana under flood watch
Francine is forecast to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Louisiana Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
A flood watch is in effect from Tuesday through Thursday morning in portions of southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans and Baton Rouge.