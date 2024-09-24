Louisiana’s poorest might see higher energy costs from natural gas business deal

Michelle Sinclair, living in eastern New Orleans, is tired of choosing between catching up on her electric bill and buying groceries for her family of 3.

“It would take food out of my kids’ mouths, these high light bills,” Sinclair said. A levelized billing program helped her catch up on overdue bills after Hurricane Ida raised rates for Entergy customers. Now she’s once again feeling the squeeze of high prices.

The first bills Sinclair saw when she got off levelized billing were in the mid $100 to $200 range, which she thought was manageable. But summertime brought bills into the mid $300 range for the 3 bedroom duplex she rents.

“Every month it’s creeping back up higher and higher,” Sinclair said.

In August, her bill increased another $120. Now she’s back in the red, receiving a bill of $670 in September.

People in New Orleans are no stranger to high energy burdens, especially those making below Louisiana’s median household income of $57,650. But customers and advocates worry about an increase in already above-average energy burdens for Louisiana residents now that Entergy is moving to sell its natural gas distribution system to a private equity group.

Private equity’s interest in utilities

Entergy Louisiana and New Orleans customers are currently charged for both gas and electric services in a single utility bill each month. But the potential sale of their natural gas operations to Bernhard Capital Partners’ new subsidiary, Delta Utilities, could produce two bills instead of one — and possibly charge more for gas.

Bernhard filed a request to purchase Entergy Louisiana’s and Entergy New Orleans’ gas distribution operations with utility regulators in late 2023. The company is also looking to purchase CenterPoint Louisiana and Mississippi’s natural gas distribution systems.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission unanimously approved the sale of Entergy Louisiana’s gas distribution to Delta Utilities last month. The sale of Entergy New Orleans’ system awaits approval by the New Orleans City Council.

If approved, Bernhard Capital Partners would pay $484 million for Entergy’s gas operations in Louisiana.

Private equity firms like Bernhard typically purchase businesses to make them more profitable and generate money for their shareholders.

“It’s a firm that’s basically not dealing with hard goods or products,” said Anthony Greco, an economics professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, but ownership of assets.

Utilities generate a consistent stream of money, making them a lucrative business for a private equity firm. Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans serve a combined 204,000 natural gas customers. With the purchase of CenterPoint gas systems in Louisiana and Mississippi and Emera’s New Mexico Gas Co., Delta State Utilities would increase its customer base from zero to 1.1 million people.

Consumer concerns

Consumer advocacy organizations, such as the Alliance for Affordable Energy, have concerns when a private equity group gets involved in utilities, including a lack of transparent business strategies.

“As a private equity firm, that means that Bernhard Capital doesn’t have the same federal financial reporting requirements, for instance, to the Securities and Exchange Commission” that publicly traded companies have, said Jesse George, policy director with the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

Without access to information on how a utility conducts its business, there’s little accountability for the actions that could affect consumers’ bills, according to the Alliance.

“We already have the well documented issues with the Sewerage and Water Board, with Entergy New Orleans,” George said. “Add into that a new company to bill you inaccurately and to give you the runaround when you try to navigate their customer service, that will just add to people’s frustrations.”

No long-term promises on rate increases

Increasing rates could have an astonishing effect on communities already feeling the squeeze of high energy burdens.

“Low-income people pay a higher proportion of their household income toward their utility bills, sometimes upwards of 28%,” George said. “That’s alarmingly high.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Energy corroborates this, showing that households making 60% or less than Louisiana’s median income have an average energy burden of 8%, and those making 30% or less pay an average of 22% of their income on electricity and gas.

High energy burdens also disproportionately affect Black, Hispanic, Native American, and older adult households across the country as well as regionally, according to a study from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a nonprofit research organization.

Louisiana echoes a similar narrative, with a study from the Sierra Club detailing how liquified natural gas exports play a role in keeping energy burdens high for households in its historically Black neighborhoods and those making below the state median income.

Bernhard Capital promised the Public Service Commission that Delta Utilities would not increase gas rates for its customers for 15 months after its purchase, which would be finalized around the middle of 2025. After that, there’s no guarantee.

Greco said that while many different factors can play a role in the price of natural gas, there is an economic incentive for companies to raise rates on customers.

“There’s an implicit understanding that they probably would,” he said, adding that the 15-month “grace period’ likely means Delta will increase prices afterward.

For residents like Sinclair already facing problems paying their bills, rising rates would severely impact lives.

“My extra income that I thought I had this month went to a light bill,” she said. “You have to pay for energy … so I’m forced to pay that bill and basically say, hey, we can’t eat for this week of the month.”