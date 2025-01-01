© 2025 WWNO
Mardi Gras 2025 - Your guide to the big event

Parade schedule Rules For Paradegoers New Rules For Krewes
Parade schedule

Friday, Feb. 21

French Quarter

The Krewe of Cork at 3 p.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Oshun at 6 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Cleopatra at 6 p.m. (see route)

Mandeville

The Krewe of Eve at 7 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Excalibur at 7 p.m. (see route)

Saturday, Feb. 22 

Chalmette

The Knights of Nemesis at 1 p.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Pontchartrain at 11:30 a.m. (see route)

The Legion of Mars at 12:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Choctaw at 2 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Freret at 3:30 p.m. (see route)

The Knights of Sparta at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Pygmalion at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of MadHatters at 5 p.m. (see route)

Covington

The Mystic Krewe of Olympia at 6 p.m. (see route)

Slidell

The Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne at 10 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie at 7 p.m. (see route)

Sunday, Feb. 23

French Quarter

The Krewe of Barkus at 2 p.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Carrollton at 12:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of King Arthur at 1:30 p.m. (see route)

Slidell

The Krewe of Dionysus at 1 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Atlas at 4 p.m. (see route)

Monday, Feb. 24

West Bank

The Mystic Krewe of Music at 6 p.m. (see route)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Uptown

The Krewe of Druids at 6:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of ALLA at 7 p.m. (see route)

West Bank

The Krewe of Nandi at 6 p.m. (see route)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Uptown

The Knights of Babylon at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

The Knights of Chaos at 6:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Muses at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Symphony at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Friday, Feb. 28

French Quarter

The Krewe of Bosom Buddies at 11:30 a.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Hermes at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

Krewe d’Etat at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Morpheus at 7:30 p.m. (see route)

Slidell

The Krewe of Selene at 6 p.m. (see route)

Saturday, March 1 

West Bank

The Krewe of NOMTOC at 10:45 a.m. (see route)

Uptown

The Krewe of Iris at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Tucks at 12:30 p.m. (see route)

Mid-City

The Krewe of Endymion at 4:15 p.m. (see route)

Bush

The Krewe of Bush at 9 a.m. (see route)

Kenner

The Krewe of Isis at 6:30 p.m. (see route)

Sunday, March 2 

Uptown

The Krewe of Okeanos at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Mid-City at noon (see route)

The Krewe of Thoth at noon (see route)

The Krewe of Bacchus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Athena at 5:30 p.m. (see route)

Monday, March 3 

Uptown

The Krewe of Proteus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Orpheus at 6 p.m. (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Centurions at 6 p.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Kings at 7 p.m. (see route)

Mardi Gras, March 4 

Uptown

The Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Rex at 10:30 a.m. (see route)

The ELKS, Krewe of Orleanians follows (see route)

The Krewe of Crescent City follows (see route)

Metairie

The Krewe of Argus at 11 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Elks Jeffersonians at noon (see route)

Covington

The Covington Lions Club at 10 a.m. (see route)

The Krewe of Bogue Falaya follows (see route)

Rules For Paradegoers

These items are banned from parade routes:

  • Portable toilets
  • Confetti cannons
  • Tents, canopies, shelters, screens, awnings, ropes, spray paint, any other type of barricade
  • Open flames like barbecue grills 
  • Gas or diesel generators
  • Upholstered furniture, including sofas and chaise lounges, scaffolding, platforms, ladders taller than six feet
  • Additionally, ladders must not be fastened together and must be 6 feet back from curb
  • Chairs and other personal effects shall be placed at least 6 feet back from the street curb
  • Personal items left on the public right-of-way for four or more hours may be removed and discarded.
New Rules For Krewes
  • Krewes must provide police and other city agencies with a parade lineup form that designates the position of each float, bands and other parade features.
  • No krewes can throw beads that contain words or images unrelated to the krewe's parade or theme. Beads must be plain and unadorned or contain the krewe's logo, name or other identifying feature. The same goes for confetti cannons as well. 
  • Horses in parades must have a hip tag proving they’ve been vaccinated. 
  • Horses not participating in parades, with the exception of police horses, must stay 200 yards away from the parade route. The rule applies to reptiles as well.