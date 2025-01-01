Mardi Gras 2025 - Your guide to the big event
Friday, Feb. 21
French Quarter
The Krewe of Cork at 3 p.m. (see route)
Uptown
The Krewe of Oshun at 6 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Cleopatra at 6 p.m. (see route)
Mandeville
The Krewe of Eve at 7 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Excalibur at 7 p.m. (see route)
Saturday, Feb. 22
Chalmette
The Knights of Nemesis at 1 p.m. (see route)
Uptown
The Krewe of Pontchartrain at 11:30 a.m. (see route)
The Legion of Mars at 12:30 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Choctaw at 2 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Freret at 3:30 p.m. (see route)
The Knights of Sparta at 5:30 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Pygmalion at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of MadHatters at 5 p.m. (see route)
Covington
The Mystic Krewe of Olympia at 6 p.m. (see route)
Slidell
The Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne at 10 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Mona Lisa and MoonPie at 7 p.m. (see route)
Sunday, Feb. 23
French Quarter
The Krewe of Barkus at 2 p.m. (see route)
Uptown
The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Carrollton at 12:30 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of King Arthur at 1:30 p.m. (see route)
Slidell
The Krewe of Dionysus at 1 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Atlas at 4 p.m. (see route)
Monday, Feb. 24
West Bank
The Mystic Krewe of Music at 6 p.m. (see route)
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Uptown
The Krewe of Druids at 6:15 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of ALLA at 7 p.m. (see route)
West Bank
The Krewe of Nandi at 6 p.m. (see route)
Thursday, Feb. 27
Uptown
The Knights of Babylon at 5:30 p.m. (see route)
The Knights of Chaos at 6:15 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Muses at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Symphony at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Friday, Feb. 28
French Quarter
The Krewe of Bosom Buddies at 11:30 a.m. (see route)
Uptown
The Krewe of Hermes at 5:30 p.m. (see route)
Krewe d’Etat at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Morpheus at 7:30 p.m. (see route)
Slidell
The Krewe of Selene at 6 p.m. (see route)
Saturday, March 1
West Bank
The Krewe of NOMTOC at 10:45 a.m. (see route)
Uptown
The Krewe of Iris at 11 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Tucks at 12:30 p.m. (see route)
Mid-City
The Krewe of Endymion at 4:15 p.m. (see route)
Bush
The Krewe of Bush at 9 a.m. (see route)
Kenner
The Krewe of Isis at 6:30 p.m. (see route)
Sunday, March 2
Uptown
The Krewe of Okeanos at 11 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Mid-City at noon (see route)
The Krewe of Thoth at noon (see route)
The Krewe of Bacchus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Athena at 5:30 p.m. (see route)
Monday, March 3
Uptown
The Krewe of Proteus at 5:15 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Orpheus at 6 p.m. (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Centurions at 6 p.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Kings at 7 p.m. (see route)
Mardi Gras, March 4
Uptown
The Krewe of Zulu at 8 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Rex at 10:30 a.m. (see route)
The ELKS, Krewe of Orleanians follows (see route)
The Krewe of Crescent City follows (see route)
Metairie
The Krewe of Argus at 11 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Elks Jeffersonians at noon (see route)
Covington
The Covington Lions Club at 10 a.m. (see route)
The Krewe of Bogue Falaya follows (see route)
These items are banned from parade routes:
- Portable toilets
- Confetti cannons
- Tents, canopies, shelters, screens, awnings, ropes, spray paint, any other type of barricade
- Open flames like barbecue grills
- Gas or diesel generators
- Upholstered furniture, including sofas and chaise lounges, scaffolding, platforms, ladders taller than six feet
- Additionally, ladders must not be fastened together and must be 6 feet back from curb
- Chairs and other personal effects shall be placed at least 6 feet back from the street curb
- Personal items left on the public right-of-way for four or more hours may be removed and discarded.
- Krewes must provide police and other city agencies with a parade lineup form that designates the position of each float, bands and other parade features.
- No krewes can throw beads that contain words or images unrelated to the krewe's parade or theme. Beads must be plain and unadorned or contain the krewe's logo, name or other identifying feature. The same goes for confetti cannons as well.
- Horses in parades must have a hip tag proving they’ve been vaccinated.
- Horses not participating in parades, with the exception of police horses, must stay 200 yards away from the parade route. The rule applies to reptiles as well.