WWII Museum exhibit honors Black soldiers whose stories were ignored

In 1944, a sudden explosion killed 320 Navy personnel and merchant crews who were unloading a U.S. ammunition ship at Port Chicago in California.

It was one of the deadliest wartime accidents in the homeland during World War II. More than two-thirds of the victims were Black.

Afterwards, 50 surviving servicemembers launched a protest of unsafe working conditions. They were led by Freddie Meeks, Navy seaman second class, who advocated for better job protections.

But Meeks and other protesters were immediately punished by Navy leaders for refusing to return to work. The group of mostly Black servicemen were sentenced to 18 months in military prison, and were later court-martialed.

Meeks was eventually pardoned in 1999. But it wasn’t until this year that all the Port Chicago protesters were exonerated.

Their stories are just one part of “Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II,” a sprawling new exhibit at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. It officially opened to crowds on Monday, Veterans Day, after a commemorative ceremony marking the holiday.

The showcase gives visitors a chance to dive into videos, maps, artifacts and written narratives exploring the challenges and contributions of Black service members during and after the war. More than 1.2 million Black Americans served in all branches of the still-segregated U.S. Military during World War II.

“It spans millions of people that the history books have been sort of ignored and glossed over,” said Cory Graff, the museum’s curator and restoration manager.

A smaller version of the exhibit has been in existence since 2015. But the new exhibit features more stories and historical context, according to organizers.

Attendees of the exhibit opening on Monday included New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter and dozens of World War II veterans. Major General Andrée G. Carter, the first woman of color to serve as commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (ABN), speaks during the opening of a new exhibit at the World War II Museum.

Digital elements include interactive oral history stations and maps that pinpoint contributions of Black U.S. military units around the world. Curators chose stories that illustrated not just important battlefield contributions, but also how Black veterans contributed to the Civil Rights movement during and after the war – often called the “Double Victory” campaign.

“It's important to the community to have this acknowledgement,” Graff said.

Attendees of the exhibit opening on Monday included New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Congressman Troy Carter and dozens of World War II veterans. Many spoke about how they were inspired by the service of men and women of color before them.

Major General Andrée G. Carter, the first woman of color to serve as commanding general of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command (ABN), said the stories highlighted in the exhibit set an example.

“I feel the weight of their legacy,” Carter said. “Today, African American men and women serve at every level in every branch and around the globe.”

For many attendees, it was a somber experience.

Lawrence Winay, a World War II veteran attended the opening with several family members. As a Navy officer, he struggled to get promoted due to his race, he said, despite having an IQ of 120.

His niece Desiree, pushed him in a wheelchair so he could look through the walls of photos and videos. He felt thankful for the experience, he said.

“But for me, it’s a bittersweet experience,” Winay said. “I wanted to serve, but I was discriminated against.”

The “Fighting for the Right to Fight” exhibit will remain open in New Orleans through July 2025. The public can attend a free military family block party on Saturday, Nov. 16 for free entry.

After its showing in New Orleans, the exhibit is expected to tour across the country.

